Real-world research reflects lasting value of remdesivir

The first treatment to be offered for people with COVID-19 has proven to be of continued use in combating the disease.

New data on Veklury (remdesivir) in COVID-19 have been presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022).

Findings from two studies provide insights on the use of Gilead Sciences' (Nasdaq: GILD) Veklury for people in and out of hospital with the disease.