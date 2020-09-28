Realizing the promise of decentralized clinical trials

An Expert View from Karen Noonan at the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO) on adopting a more flexible approach to trials moving forward, something made all the more important by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Picture this: you are a patient participating in a highly complex clinical trial that has the potential to not only help generate data about treatment for a difficult-to-manage condition, but also create meaningful change for patients like you.

This exciting, albeit time-consuming, experience becomes part of your routine life, with regular travel to the clinical trial site.