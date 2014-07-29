Receptos appoints Mary Szela and Richard Heyman to board of directors

Biopharmaceutical company Receptos (Nasdaq: RCPT) has appointed Mary Szela and Richard Heyman to the board of directors. They will both serve as Class II directors with terms of office expiring, and to be renewed, at the 2015 annual meeting of stockholders. They will also serve as members of the board’s nominating and corporate governance committee.
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