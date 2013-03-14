Thursday 8 January 2026

Receptos in-licenses anti-interleukin-13 antibody from AbbVie

Pharmaceutical
14 March 2013

Receptos, a privately-held drug US discovery and development company has entered a development license and option agreement to in-license a humanized anti-interleukin-13 (IL-13) antibody asset from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). No financial details were disclosed.

The asset, designated RPC4046 by Receptos, has completed a first-in-human Phase I study. Under the accord, Receptos will conduct a Phase II clinical study to demonstrate proof-of-concept in Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), an indication designated as an Orphan Disease by the US Food and Drug Administration. AbbVie holds an exclusive option to enter into a global co-development collaboration for RPC4046 with Receptos following results of the planned Phase 2 study and regulatory discussions with the FDA.

On exercise of the co-development option, AbbVie and Receptos would enter into a collaboration agreement in which the parties would equally share costs of the Phase III clinical program and future development on a global basis. Receptos would retain a right to co-promote RPC4046 and share equally in profits in the USA.

