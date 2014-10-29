Receptos rockets on positive mid-stage results for UC drug candidate

US discovery and development company Receptos (Nasdaq: RCPT) saw its shares rocket 47% to a new high, after it announced that TOUCHSTONE, the Phase II trial of RPC1063 in ulcerative colitis (UC), met its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints with statistical significance in patients on the 1mg dose of RPC1063 in the eight-week induction period.
The overall safety and tolerability profile of RPC1063 was consistent with the results of the recent Phase II trial in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), and continues to support the potential for orally administered RPC1063 to significantly improve the treatment paradigm for UC patients, the company said. The maintenance period of the TOUCHSTONE trial is currently ongoing.
Analyst’s view
