Reckitt Benckiser and XenoPort ink licensing deal for arbaclofen placarbil

Reckitt Benckiser’s (LSE: RB) US pharma subsidiary and XenoPort (Nasdaq: XNPT) have entered into a license agreement pursuant to which Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals will be granted exclusive worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of XenoPort's clinical-stage oral product candidate arbaclofen placarbil for all indications.

Arbaclofen placarbil is a patent protected new chemical entity that Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals plans to advance into a Phase IIb proof-of-concept study for the treatment of alcohol use disorders – a condition affecting more than 140 million people worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals will receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialize arbaclofen placarbil worldwide for all indications, subject to certain rights by XenoPort to negotiate with Reckitt on collaborations for non-addiction indications.