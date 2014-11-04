Reckitt Benckiser appoints Cary Claiborne as chief financial officer

Global specialty pharma company Reckitt Benckiser has appointed Cary Claiborne as chief financial officer. He will lead the company’s global financial and information technology operations as of November 10, 2014.
He was selected on the basis of his operational and pharmaceutical experience that the company hopes will drive value creation for shareholders. Prior to this, he was chief financial officer at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, where he led the worldwide finance, human resources, information technology, investor relations and communications organizations. Mr Claiborne has held senior positions at companies including New Generation Biofuels, Osiris Therapeutics and General Electric.
