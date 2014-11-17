Reckitt Benckiser outlines plans for demerger of the RB Pharma business

Following the announcement made by UK-based consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RB) that it was pursuing a demerger of the RB Pharmaceuticals (RBP) business with a separate UK listing (The Pharma Letter July 28), RB today announced the detailed proposed timetable for the demerger.
New demerged RBP company, to be called Indivior Plc, will be UK domiciled and admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List and traded on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities.
RB circular to shareholders and Indivior prospectus will be published later today setting out the background to, and reasons for, the demerger and detailed information on Indivior.
RB General Meeting to approve the demerger will be held on December 11, 2014.
If the Demerger proceeds, RB shareholders who are registered on the RB share register at the demerger record date will receive one Indivior ordinary share for each RB ordinary share held.
Demerger is expected to complete and Indivior shares to commence trading on December 23, 2014.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed