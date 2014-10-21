Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals demerges from group and rebrands as Indivior

US-based pharma company Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals announced that its UK-based parent company, consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE: RB) will complete the proposed demerger of the Pharma business to complete this year.
The original plans to demerge were announced in late July 2014, with activities such as operational and financial separations, and the appointment of the new board advancing substantially since then.
The Pharma arm will operate independently under the separate holding company Indivior PLC, which will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
