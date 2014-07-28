Reckitt Benckiser to spin out pharma; GSK views Consumer options

UK-based consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RB) plans to spin off its USA-based pharmaceutical business, the company announced along with its half-year 2014 financial results.

Reckitt Benckiser's chief executive Rakesh Kapoor said: "We believe that RB Pharmaceuticals has the potential to deliver significant long-term value creation as a stand-alone business. We have therefore decided to pursue a demerger of RB Pharmaceuticals with a separate UK listing. We expect this to take place over the next 12 months. This will also allow RB to focus on its core strategy to be a global leader in consumer health and hygiene.”