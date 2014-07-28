Reckitt Benckiser to spin out pharma; GSK views Consumer options

UK-based consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RB) plans to spin off its USA-based pharmaceutical business, the company announced along with its half-year 2014 financial results.
Reckitt Benckiser's chief executive Rakesh Kapoor said: "We believe that RB Pharmaceuticals has the potential to deliver significant long-term value creation as a stand-alone business. We have therefore decided to pursue a demerger of RB Pharmaceuticals with a separate UK listing. We expect this to take place over the next 12 months. This will also allow RB to focus on its core strategy to be a global leader in consumer health and hygiene.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze