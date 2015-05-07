Recombinant and prophylactic treatments to boost global hemophilia therapeutics market

Increased uptake of recombinant therapies and prophylactic use, coupled with improved diagnosis of hemophilia, is expected to drive the associated therapeutics market, according to new research.

Recombinant therapies are likely to command a premium price and fuel growth in developed markets, while heightened access to treatment and larger patient volumes due to more funding for critical care are anticipated to contribute to demand in emerging markets.



A new analysis from Frost & Sullivan, titled Global Haemophilia Therapeutics Market, finds that the market earned revenues of $9.98 billion in 2014 and estimates this to reach $13.43 billion in 2019. The study covers hemophilia A and Von Willebrand disease (factor VIII/von Willebrand factor), hemophilia B (factor IX), inhibitors (factor VIIa), and novel therapies in the pipeline.



Role of plasma-derived therapies



Currently, plasma-derived therapiesaccount for nearly 30% of hemophilia A therapeutics sales, 41% of hemophilia B therapeutics sales, and 25% of the inhibitors market. Over time, however, adults are likely to switch to prophylaxis therapies due to the lucrative benefits offered by these long-lasting products compared to plasma-derived products.



“The hemophilia B segment is set to gain traction as newer products are far more convenient than established therapies,” saidFrost & Sullivan health care industry analyst Aiswariya Chidambaram, adding: “In contrast, the hemophilia A segment could lose some pace, with none of the recently launched or pipeline FVIII therapies able to extend product half-life by more than 60%.”



Pricing pressure expected

With several new recombinant products in the market, a rise in price pressure is anticipated. This, along with negotiated discounts in emerging markets, could hamper the development of the global haemophilia therapeutics market.



Newer recombinant therapies will gradually capture share from leading players, posing more of a long-term threat to the market. This is because market entrants such as US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) do not have well-established marketing/sales teams or good relationships with haematologists unlike global big pharma companies.



“Although several products for bleeding disorders are expected to be introduced in the next few years, most of them are being developed by current manufacturers,” noted Ms Chidambaram. “While the majority of companies strive to improve recombinant factor replacement based on novel technologies, very few companies are exploring completely different approaches to develop haemophilia therapies,” she concluded.