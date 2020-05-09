Recordati 1st-qtr revenues rise 12% as income leaps more than 20%

Italian drugmaker Recordati (RECI: MI) has reported consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2020 are 429.2 million euros ($472 million), up 12.1% compared to the same period of the preceding year.
Net income, at 25.9% of sales, came in at 111.2 million euros, up 20.7% over the first quarter of 2019, thanks to increase in operating income, lower financial expenses and reduction of the effective tax rate. Adjusted net income, at 29.2% of sales, was € 125.2 million, an increase of 23.5%.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 172.9 million euros, or 40.3% of sales (37.6% in the first quarter of 2019), an increase of 20.1%. EBITDA excludes non-recurring costs related to the COVID-19 epidemiological emergency of 2.0 million euros, which comprise mainly donations to hospitals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze