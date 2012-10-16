Recordati acquires a portfolio of OTC products in Russia

Italian drugmaker Recordati (RC: MI) yesterday announced the signing of agreements covering the acquisition of all rights to five product lines on the Russian and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) market: Alfavit, Qudesan, Vetoron, Focus and Carnitone.

The value of the transaction, which will be funded from existing liquidity, is of 2.7 billion roubles ($87 million). The closing of the operation, expected to take place before year-end, is subject to certain conditions.