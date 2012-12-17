Recordati buys US portfolio of drugs from Lundbeck

Italian drugmaker Recordati *RC: MI) has signed an agreement for the acquisition of all rights concerning a portfolio of products indicated for the treatment of rare and other diseases and marketed mainly in the USA, from Denmark’ Lundbeck (LUND: DC).

The value of the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2013, is $100 million. The initial payment of $80 million will be made at closing and the remaining payment of $20 million is subject to product registration transfers. The deal is subject to certain conditions. Expected revenues in 2013 for the acquired portfolio are of around $45 million in 2011, Lundbeck noted.