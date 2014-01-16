Recordati expects to report 8% sales growth for 2013

Italian drugmaker Recordati (RC: MI) revealed that its revenues for full-year 2013 are expected to be more than 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion), growing by around 8%, thanks mainly to the consolidation of Opalia Pharma and Laboratorios Casen Fleet acquired last year.
Organic growth will be impacted by the termination of the license agreement for Entact (escitalopram) in Italy as a result of the product’s patent expiry, and of the license agreement for Adagen (pegademase bovine) in the major markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze