Recordati expects to report 8% sales growth for 2013

Italian drugmaker Recordati (RC: MI) revealed that its revenues for full-year 2013 are expected to be more than 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion), growing by around 8%, thanks mainly to the consolidation of Opalia Pharma and Laboratorios Casen Fleet acquired last year.

Organic growth will be impacted by the termination of the license agreement for Entact (escitalopram) in Italy as a result of the product’s patent expiry, and of the license agreement for Adagen (pegademase bovine) in the major markets.