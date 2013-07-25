Recordati posts 13.8% rise in 1st-half sales

Italian drugmaker Recordati (RC: MI), which just yesterday announced it was acquiring a 90% stake in Tunisian drugmaker Opalia Pharma (The Pharma Letter July 25), this morning reported first-half 2013 financial results, showing that sales for the period had increased 13.8% to 477.7 million euros ($627.7 million) and a similar rise in operating income to 102.6 million euros. Net income grew 11.1% to 70.3million euros. Recordati’s shares rose 2% to 8.80 euros on the news.

At June 30, the company’s net financial position records a net debt of 172.9 million euros. During the period $80 million was paid for the acquisition of a portfolio of products for the treatment of rare and other diseases, sold mainly in the USA, and dividends were distributed for a total of 20.1 million euros. Shareholders’ equity increases to 703.4 million euros.