RedHill announces new ten-year patent for Talicia

Israel-based RedHill Biopharma (Nasdaq: RDHL) has announced the issuance of a new US patent related to Talicia (omeprazole/amoxicillin/rifabutin).

The patent covers Talicia as an all-in-one fixed-dose combination of amoxicillin, omeprazole and rifabutin and its use for the treatment of helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection.