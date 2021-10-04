RedHill shares up on further encouraging results in COVID-19

Following on from Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) share-boosting COVID-19 results from Friday, RedHill Biopharma (Nasdaq: RDHL) saw its stock value jump on Monday based on the results of a therapeutic treatment for the virus.

The Israeli company reported new data from the opaganib global Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, with the results sending RedHill’s share price up by 9% in the first two hours of trading.

These data showed that treatment with oral opaganib versus the placebo-controlled arm resulted in a 62% statistically-significant reduction in mortality as well as statistically-significant improved outcomes in time to room air and median time to hospital discharge in a group of 251 hospitalized, moderately severe COVID-19 patients, comprising 53% of the 475 study participants.