Redx rises as it earns $4 million milestone for RXC006

UK drug developer Redx Pharma’s (AIM: REDX) shares were up 6% at 62.00 pence by mid-morning, after it, announced that a milestone payment from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has been triggered as a result of progress in the development of RXC006, a pre-clinical porcupine inhibitor, targeting fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The milestone payment of $4 million has been triggered under the terms of the out-licensing agreement announced on August 4, 2020, and forms part of the previously announced $17 million in early payments between deal signature and the successful commencement of the first clinical trial.

Eligible for further $360 million