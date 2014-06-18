Friday 9 January 2026

Regenerative medicine is attractive to investors and could transform health care

18 June 2014
The majority of treatments for chronic and fatal diseases is palliative or to delay disease progression, while regenerative medicine has the potential to transform healthcare and is uniquely capable of altering the underlying disease mechanism and enabling cures, according to new analysis from Frost & Sullivan’s Global Regenerative Medicine Market.

The report finds the increasing approval rates and clinical activity buzz point to regenerative medicine being an extremely attractive sector for investors. It covers the segments of cell therapy (CT), tissue engineering (TE), gene therapy (GT) and small molecules and biologics.

Frost & Sullivan Healthcare senior research analyst Aiswariya Chidambaram said: “Cell-based models are anticipated to speed-up the discovery of new molecules and biologics, the safety and toxicity testing of newly discovered drugs, and provide a solid understanding of underlying disease mechanisms. As more pharma companies acquire profitable cell therapy companies or strategically invest in emerging cell and advanced therapy organisations, the consolidation wave is likely to rise higher in the industry.”

