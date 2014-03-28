Regional differences in health care private equity investment

As the global investment community continues its recovery from the 2008 financial crisis, the total value of the world’s health care private equity (PE) deals decreased significantly from $57.7 billion in 2007 to $19.8 billion in 2013.

A new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData states that many factors have proven responsible for the reduced average value of completed PE-backed deals over the past three years in particular. These include ongoing health care reform in parts of Western Europe and North America, as well as pricing pressures caused by budget deficits, high healthcare expenditures, and growing national debt.

Deal activity down 30.5% in Europe