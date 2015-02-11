Regulatory shakeup needed to fight antimicrobial resistance, says PwC report

Greater flexibility and guidance in clinical trial design, along with quicker review times, are needed to tackle antimicrobial resistance, according to professional services firm PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC).

The industry needs innovative funding models to compensate for uncertain sales, and a secure, consistent cash flow, which may necessitate increased government funding for research and development.

PwC's report on managing antimicrobial resistance cited medication management programs supporting patients in planning and understanding their drug therapies, on the basis that poor medication adherence exacerbates resistance.