Reimbursement Act had a strong impact on the pharma distribution segment in Poland

In 2012, the pharmacy distribution market in Poland saw a decline for the first time in several years, reporting negative growth of -6%. Companies operating in the pharmaceutical market are poised to recover their market positions throughout 2013 after the revolution triggered by the entry into force of the Reimbursement Act.

Given a low base of comparison, sales are expected to increase, though many companies will struggle to survive, according to the latest report of PMR, a Poland-based research and consulting company, titled Distribution on the pharmaceutical market in Poland 2013. Impact of the Reimbursement Act and development forecasts for 2013-2015.

Reimbursement Act and its implications