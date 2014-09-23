Relax intellectual property restrictions in developing markets, urges new CPhI Worldwide report

Pharma must take an evolutionary approach if it wishes to remain sustainable, according to the first part of the latest report from CPhI Worldwide, part of UBM Live’s pharmaceutical portfolio.

The report, by Vijay Shah, executive director and chief operating officer of Piramal, Dilip Shah, chief executive of Vision Consulting, and Girish Malohtra, president of EPCOT International, have identified more efficient manufacturing processes as areas where companies could stand to improve.

The report states that drug developers need to open up access to drugs to more of the world’s population, and Mr Malohtra in particular argues that the industry has relied for too long on selling its drugs to the developed world. Increased process innovations would bring cost savings and increased profits and open up new markets.