Relief Therapeutics out-licenses PKU GOLIKE in the USA

Swiss rare disease specialist Relief Therapeutics (SIX: RLF) today announced it has granted an exclusive license to Eton Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ETON) for the commercialization of GOLIKE family of products in the USA, with the news sending Relief’s shares up more than 5% to 1.41 francs in early trading.
“This transition is fully aligned with Relief’s strategy of moving the GOLIKE products into partnership models in the US and Europe. We are very pleased to be establishing this partnership with Eton for GOLIKE patients in the US given their valuable experience in the metabolic area,” said Michelle Lock, interim chief executive of Relief.
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