Relmada appoints Julie Chen as Director of Finance and Operations

US pain therapeutic specialists Relmada Therapeutics (OTCQB: RLMD) has appointed Julie Chen as its Director of Finance and Operations.
Ms Chen brings almost 20 years' business experience and financial analysis to Relmada. Most recently, she has been a consultant with Credo Partners where her responsibilities have included analyzing financial models, conducting due diligence and participating in the business strategy discussions. She has also conducted data analysis, reviews of companies' operations and internal controls and collected proprietary market and industry intelligence to assist with action oriented recommendations.
Sergio Traversa, Relmada chief executive, said: "We are very pleased to have Julie joining the Relmada team in the capacity of Director of Finance and Operations. She brings project management, financial and procedural know-how to the job. With her technical background in addition to her financial analytical training, she is well-positioned for success with us."
