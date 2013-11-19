Relvar Ellipta approved for asthma and COPD in Europe

The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Relvar Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol [FF/VI]), developed by UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and US partner Theravance (Nasdaq: THRX).
The approval follows a recent positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP; The Pharma Letter September 2) and the drug is now licensed across 31 European countries for the following uses:
Asthma: the regular treatment of asthma in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older where use of a combination medicinal product (long-acting beta2-agonist and inhaled corticosteroid) is appropriate:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze