Relvar Ellipta approved for asthma and COPD in Europe

The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Relvar Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol [FF/VI]), developed by UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and US partner Theravance (Nasdaq: THRX).

The approval follows a recent positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP; The Pharma Letter September 2) and the drug is now licensed across 31 European countries for the following uses:

Asthma: the regular treatment of asthma in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older where use of a combination medicinal product (long-acting beta2-agonist and inhaled corticosteroid) is appropriate: