'Remarkable' simultaneous approval of five new products in Japan for Novartis

Pharmaceutical
29 June 2020
The Japanese subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) today announced that the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has simultaneously approved five new treatment options for Japanese patients.

The drugs in question are:

  • Tabrecta (capmatinib, formerly INC280), an oral MET inhibitor for MET exon 14 skipping (METex14) mutation-positive advanced and/or recurrent unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC);
  • Entresto (sacubitril valsartan sodium hydrate) in chronic heart failure;
  • Mayzent (siponimod fumaric acid) in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS);
  • Enerzair (glycopyrronium bromide, indacaterol acetate, mometasone furoate); and
  • Atectura (indacaterol acetate, mometasone furoate) in different forms of asthma.

