Remdesivir treatment gaining popularity in India

21 July 2020
Following the recent launch of Covifor (remdesivir) by Hetero in India, the antiviral has emerged as the most sought-after drug for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 in the country.

Amid the increasing demand, it has become a hot topic for discussions related to drug shortages, black marketing and price cuts. The trend is expected to continue for a while before normalcy is restored, says GlobalData, a leading data analytics and research company.

According to GlobalData COVID-19 dashboard, as of 20 July 2020, India has 1,077,781 confirmed cases and the dashboard forecasts 3,679,305 confirmed cases in a low transmission risk scenario by 30 July 2020.

