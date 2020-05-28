Friday 16 January 2026

Repare Therapeutics set to earn up to $3 billion in deal with B-MS

Pharmaceutical
28 May 2020
repare_therapeutics_large

Canada-based precision oncology firm Repare Therapeutics has entered into an exclusive, worldwide, multi-target research collaboration with US pharma giant Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

Under the terms of the deal, the companies will leverage Repare’s proprietary CRISPR-enabled genome-wide synthetic lethal target discovery platform, SNIPRx, to jointly identify multiple synthetic lethal precision oncology targets for drug candidates. Repare will grant B-MS exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize therapeutics for select validated synthetic lethal precision oncology targets discovered under the collaboration.

“This collaboration will help to ensure that our novel discoveries are being broadly prosecuted in the search for the next generation of precision oncology medicines,” said Lloyd Segal, president and chief executive of Repare Therapeutics, adding: “Bristol-Myers Squibb brings key strategic capabilities to this partnership and the resources to maximize our platform’s potential while allowing us to independently focus on our proprietary clinical and near-clinical programs.

