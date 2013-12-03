Report 2: Growth strategies in Japan’s pharma market - Co-promotion and Co-marketing – by P Reed Maurer

In many respects, Japan is the ideal market for pharma companies with new, innovative drugs, according to P Reed Maurer, continuing his series on Growth strategies in Japan, today focusing on Co-promotion and Co-marketing.
The market value is second only to the USA and is growing by 3% per annum, primarily driven by an aging population with universal health insurance and unrestricted access to medical care. Initial drug reimbursement prices are relatively high and diffusion of new drugs is rapid, unrestrained by formularies or cost/benefit analyses by non-medical administrators. Patent protection is strong and generic penetration is low compared to other developed markets.
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