Report 3: Growth strategies in Japan’s pharma market – People - P Reed Maurer

It is the people that set the Pharma industry apart from other industries. In one company you have an eclectic mix of professionals with scientific, business, legal, and manufacturing experience, comments P Reed Maurer continuing his set of exclusive articles on Growth strategies in Japan for The Pharma Letter, this time focusing on People.
Growth of pharma companies relies heavily on the quality of their people. This is true in Japan as it is elsewhere. Additionally, the industry in Japan has a very positive public image in a society that historically put a high value on the benefits of medicines and those who prescribe them.
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The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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