Report 5: Growth strategies in Japan’s pharma market - Research & Development – by P Reed Maurer

From the end of World War II until 1973, pharmaceutical patents in Japan were granted for processes rather than products, so researchers in pharma companies concentrated their intellectual energies on finding new unpatented processes to manufacture drugs discovered elsewhere, notes P Reed Maurer in this, the last of five exclusive articles for The Pharma Letter on Growth strategies in Japan’s pharmaceutical market.

Today focusing on research and development, Mr Maurer, long-time Japanese pharma industry watcher and president of International Alliances Limited (IAL),notes that critics accused Japan’s intellectual property protection as promoting imitation rather than innovation.