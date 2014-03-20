Report: Action must be taken to improve treatments for bladder cancer

There is an urgent need for new drugs for bladder cancer, according to a new paper published in European Urology.
The UK charity Action on Bladder Cancer co-authors an editorial on the paper, drawing attention to the urgent need to address the enormous, yet largely ignored, burden that this distressing disease places on individuals and society.
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