Report: Alzheimer’s Disease market to reach $3.8 billion in 2019

The Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) market will increase slightly from $3.6 billion in 2012 to $3.8 billion in 2019, according to business intelligence provider GBI Research.

According to the company’s latest report, the current AD market with the available products is in serious decline due to the limited late-stage pipeline as well as the patent expiration of all current treatments. There are 254 drugs in the discovery and preclinical stages alone, but the number of therapies in later stages of the pipeline is limited, with 68 molecules in Phase II, but only five in Phase III.

However, it notes that market growth could be achieved thanks to Phase III research by Singapore-based biotech company TauRx, which develops treatments for neurodegenerative disorders at its research center in Aberdeen, Scotland. Its second-generation Tau Aggregation Inhibitor (TAI) LMTX could offer a major advance over existing treatments for Alzheimer’s, which only transiently address the symptoms and cannot slow disease progression.