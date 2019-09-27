Monday 9 March 2026

Report and ABPI urge UK government to get a Brexit deal

Pharmaceutical
27 September 2019
brexit_big

A report has been published on the progress made by the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and partners to prepare supply lines ahead of the country leaving the European Union (EU).

The UK’s National Audit Office (NAO) has published the report, titled Exiting the EU: supplying the health and social care sectors, which looks at where the DHSC, other government departments, the National Health Service (NHS), social care providers and private sector suppliers are in their preparations, and what the remaining areas of risk are.

At the moment, despite parliament passing a bill to stop it, the default position is for the UK to leave the EU without a deal on October 31, in the absence of an agreement or extension.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Warnings of 'no deal' Brexit disintegration for medicines market
26 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Register for belated Brexit freight capacity, medical suppliers urged
9 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
UK trade body calls for focus on pharma ahead of general election
14 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
UK lawmakers form committee to promote life sciences sector
28 February 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Turning the tide on cardiovascular diseases
Pharmaceutical
Turning the tide on cardiovascular diseases
9 March 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 6, 2026
8 March 2026
Biotechnology
CBER chief Vinay Prasad to quit
7 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA meeting with States on importation of lower cost drugs
7 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Sciwind Biosciences wins China approval for ecnoglutide injection
6 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Servier to acquire Day One Biopharma
6 March 2026
Biotechnology
Tenaya Therapeutics inks $1 billion-plus research deal with Alnylam
6 March 2026

Company Spotlight

Tenaya Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene and regenerative therapies for genetic and acquired heart diseases. Tenaya Therapeutics focuses on treatments designed to address the underlying molecular causes of cardiomyopathies rather than managing symptoms.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Turning the tide on cardiovascular diseases
9 March 2026
FDA meeting with States on importation of lower cost drugs
7 March 2026
Sciwind Biosciences wins China approval for ecnoglutide injection
6 March 2026
Servier to acquire Day One Biopharma
6 March 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze