Report: Cutting pharmacies in Russia could benefit patients

A reduction in the number of pharmacies in Russia could lead to cheaper drug prices for patients, according to a new report from Polish market research company PMR.

The PRM report found that the number of people per one pharmacy is below the average of the three countries analysed.

The Federal Antimonopoly Office reports that 65,000 pharmacies were registered in Russia in 2013/2014 and the Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova’s report to the Russian government agreed that there are too many pharmacies in Russia. She added that stricter requirements for obtaining a licence for pharmacy trade may be introduced in the future.