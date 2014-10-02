Report: HER2-positive breast cancer market could treble in USA by 2023

The US treatment market for human epidermal growth factor receptor type 2 (HER2)-positive breast cancer will increase more than threefold in value, from $2.41 billion in 2013 to $7.95 billion by 2023, according to a new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData.
The report states that of eight major countries, the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and China, the US HER2-positive breast cancer therapeutics market will expand the most, representing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.
Jamie Mallinson, GlobalData's analyst covering oncology and hematology, says: “The rising incidence of HER2-positive breast cancer in the USA, along with the significant use of premium-priced HER2-targeting therapies in all stages of the disease, particularly the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings, has boosted sales of these drugs in the country. Of adjuvant and neoadjuvant treatment sales, the former will undergo the highest growth, from $1.25 billion in 2013 to $5.44 billion by 2023, representing a rise in market share from 52% to 69%. The neoadjuvant market share will remain steady at just 5% during this period.”
