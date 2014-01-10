Report: Indian pharma companies’ innovation is increasing but fails to match Europe

Innovation by Indian pharmaceutical companies has increased over the last few years but has not demonstrated the same flight to quality seen among European companies, according to analysis of patent filing activity by patent and trademark attorneys Withers & Rogers.
Patent applications in the pharmaceutical sector first filed in India increased significantly from 2001 to 2011, rising by an average of approximately 12% per year (from around 160 in 2001 to around 450 in 2011). In contrast, the number of first filings by pharmaceutical companies in the UK, Germany, France and at the European Patent Office have declined sharply since 2007 (from around 8,300 in 2007 to under 5,000 in 2011).
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