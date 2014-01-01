Report: Indonesia’s pharmaceutical market to grow 5.4% in 2014

Growth of the Indonesian pharmaceutical market will be supported by the government's quest for better health care provision, according to the latest Business Monitor report on the country’s pharmaceuticals and health care sector.
The Indonesia Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report expects that growth will be supported by the industry's desire to capitalise on the government’s health care initiatives. However, it predicts that higher inflation will have a knock-on effect on pharmaceutical prices, which are already prohibitively high for large sections of the population, especially as most patients have to pay their own medical bills in full.
Key developments in 2013
