Report: Infertility treatment market in Poland dominated by private sector

The value of the infertility treatment industry in Poland will reach almost 98 million euros ($109 million) in 2016, according to Poland-based market intelligence company PMR.
The latest PMR report, Infertility treatment market in Poland 2015, found that, despite the introduction of the government’s in vitro reimbursement program, the majority of the industry’s revenues will come directly from patients. The level of public funds allocated in 2015-2016 will be lower than in 2014, but many couples who initiated treatment within the range of reimbursed services, will continue it at their own expense, meaning that the proportion of treatment paid for privately will increase in 2015-2016.
