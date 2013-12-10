Report: Life science companies experience IPO slowdown

Life sciences companies have been completing fewer initial public offerings (IPOs) this fall as the sector experienced a slowdown, according to US financial services firm Burrill & Company, reporting activity in November. Four companies completed IPOs while seven others postponed their offerings and one company withdrew its deal.
Chief executive Steven Burrill said: “The slowdown reflects profit-taking by the buyside, who moved to book their gains to ensure their year-end bonuses. It’s hard to get investors focused on new issues when they are more concerned about locking in profits as the year-end approaches.”
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