Report: New drugs needed for prostate cancer as incidents rise

21 March 2014
Over half a million cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed worldwide in 2014 leading to a demand for new treatments, according to research from Datamonitor Healthcare.

The report estimates the number of prostate cancer incident cases in the five major EU markets of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK will be 270,000 this year, and in the USA this number will be nearly 300,000. These numbers are forecast to increase by 27% and 20% respectively, reaching 340,000 and 360,000 by 2020.The UK alone is set for nearly 53,000 newly diagnosed cases in 2014, which will grow to 66,000 by 2020.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in males. As the cancer progresses it can spread to other parts of the body and become metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), which is resistant to medical or surgical treatments that lower testosterone.

