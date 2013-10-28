Report: Poland’s pharma market comes riddled with challenges for drug companies

Poland’s emerging economy is becoming a target for Big Pharma, according to a report by health care researcher firm Decision Resources.

The report finds that Poland’s increasing affluence, as well as its reforms and policy initiatives on health care quality, access, privatization and financing, have contributed to growth in the country’s pharmaceutical market during much of the last decade. Poland has also experienced several years of significant growth in public drug reimbursement expenditure.

With a $4.7 billion prescription drug market in 2012, the report says that Poland “holds strategic importance for multinational companies looking beyond the major pharmaceutical markets for growth opportunities.”