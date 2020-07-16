Report predicts pharma growth through and beyond pandemic

A new report has predicted that the pharmaceutical industry will continue to thrive, despite the short-term damage done to sales by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the EvaluatePharma World Preview 2020, Outlook to 2026, the impact of COVID-19 has so far wiped $7.85 billion off forecasts for biopharma sales in 2020, with the top 15 companies bearing 60% of that loss.
However, the industry is predicted to remain in good health overall, with prescription drug sales growing 3.7% in 2020 to $904 billion and reaching almost $1.4 trillion in 2026.
