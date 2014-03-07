Report: Reform and legislation is affecting global market access

Landmark healthcare legislation in developed markets, combined with evolving regulatory trends in emerging markets, has created a more complex global market access environment, according to the Decision Resources Group.

Even as the world's biggest pharma market, the USA, is in the throes of Healthcare Reform, Japan is ramping up its processes for health technology assessment (HTA). At the same time, emerging markets throughout Asia and Latin America are actively crafting biosimilar regulations and scrutinizing drug reimbursement policies to attain greater value for money. Market-specific data and insights are the only way for businesses concerned with global market access to navigate such complexity.

Varying policies in Asia Pacific