Report shows Eylea and Lucentis are equally likely to be covered by payers

Recently launched anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) agent Eylea (aflibercept), from USA-based biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN), is equally likely to be covered on commercial and Medicare Advantage plans as Lucentis (ranibizumab), from Genentech, the biotech subsidiary of Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX), which is the standard of care for wet AMD.
Decision Resources Group’s US Physician and Payer Forum report Anti-VEGF Agents: How Does Cost Versus Dosing Impact the Wet AMD Treatment Algorithm Among Retinal Specialists in the United States? found that although surveyed managed care organization (MCO) directors do not identify a clear clinical or economic advantage with Eylea, the drug is slightly more likely than Lucentis to be listed on tier 1 or 2 on Medicare Advantage plans, the primary private insurance type for the wet AMD patient population, thus potentially facilitating access for patients covered by this plan. Eylea generated net product sales in the USA of $415 million in the second reporting quarter of 2014, compared to $330 million in the second quarter of 2013.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze