Report shows Eylea and Lucentis are equally likely to be covered by payers

Recently launched anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) agent Eylea (aflibercept), from USA-based biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN), is equally likely to be covered on commercial and Medicare Advantage plans as Lucentis (ranibizumab), from Genentech, the biotech subsidiary of Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX), which is the standard of care for wet AMD.

Decision Resources Group’s US Physician and Payer Forum report Anti-VEGF Agents: How Does Cost Versus Dosing Impact the Wet AMD Treatment Algorithm Among Retinal Specialists in the United States? found that although surveyed managed care organization (MCO) directors do not identify a clear clinical or economic advantage with Eylea, the drug is slightly more likely than Lucentis to be listed on tier 1 or 2 on Medicare Advantage plans, the primary private insurance type for the wet AMD patient population, thus potentially facilitating access for patients covered by this plan. Eylea generated net product sales in the USA of $415 million in the second reporting quarter of 2014, compared to $330 million in the second quarter of 2013.

Impact of biosimilars