Report stresses value of innovative medicines to patients and society

A report released by the non-profit group No Patient Left Behind has claimed that it has found critical flaws in a key metric used by US insurance companies and foreign governments to determine whether to cover prescribed treatments at low out-of-pocket costs.

The report found that the methodology used by the USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) for analyzing the cost-effectiveness of drugs has led to the mistaken belief that a number of medications offer insufficient value to patients and society.