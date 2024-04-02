Report stresses value of innovative medicines to patients and society

A report released by the non-profit group No Patient Left Behind has claimed that it has found critical flaws in a key metric used by US insurance companies and foreign governments to determine whether to cover prescribed treatments at low out-of-pocket costs.
The report found that the methodology used by the USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) for analyzing the cost-effectiveness of drugs has led to the mistaken belief that a number of medications offer insufficient value to patients and society.
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