Report: US health-related R&D spending increases while CDC budget is down 11%

Health-related research and development spending in the USA increased 3.5% by $4.3 billion in 2011-12, according to a new report from Research!America.
Truth and Consequences: Health R&D Spending in the U.S. (FY11-12) says the spending increase was largely driven by industry, philanthropy and voluntary health associations as well as changes in the classification of spending within a few federal agencies.
Research!America’s chair John Porter said: “Industry, philanthropic and voluntary health association R&D spending increases offer a glimmer of hope in this dark era for medical research. Stagnant federal investments jeopardize our nation’s ability to advance medical progress and fuel private sector innovation, a catalyst for job creation and economic recovery.”
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
