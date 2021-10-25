Research and invest to improve oncology outcomes, says ABPI

In evidence provided to the UK government’s Health and Social Care Committee, the British pharmaceutical industry will argue that NHS England and other public sector bodies must restart clinical trials and improve access to new treatments.

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), the leading trade group representing the sector, is providing oral testimony before the influential committee this morning.

As the UK faces a record backlog of people waiting for diagnosis and surgery, the committee is undertaking an inquiry into why cancer outcomes in England continue to fall behind other developed nations.